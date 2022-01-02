Army chopper makes safe emergency landing in Haryana village: Police

Army chopper makes safe emergency landing in Haryana

After the chopper landed in the fields, many villagers gathered at the site

An Army helicopter, flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi, made an "emergency landing" in an agricultural field in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday and all the three persons onboard are safe, a police official said.

There was no immediate statement from the Army.

“The Army helicopter, which was flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jajanwala village in Jind district," Inspector Rajesh Kumar told PTI over phone from Jind.

All three onboard are safe, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Narwana police station said.

Asked about the reason for the emergency landing, he said, “There could be some technical issue, but Army authorities can speak on this”.

After the chopper landed in the fields, many villagers gathered at the site.

