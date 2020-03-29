Army doctor, JCO test positive for coronavirus

An Army doctor and a junior commissioned officer have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been put under quarantine, Army sources said here.

A Colonel rank Army doctor at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, who had visited the national capital recently, tested positive, they said.

The JCO, who tested positive for COVID-19, was stationed in Dehradun.

Army officials have conducted contact tracing for both and put the identified persons under quarantine as well, the sources said.

On Saturday, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had tested positive for the disease.