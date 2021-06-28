Army opens fire after drones spotted at Kaluchak military station in Jammu

A day after two explosive-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted at Kaluchak military station in Jammu during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Reports said Army jawans opened fire on noticing two drones hovering over brigade headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu. While one UAV was seen flying inside the Army base at 11:45 pm, the other was spotted nearly three hours later at 2:40 am.

PRO defence, Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that two separate drones were spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak area in Jammu on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“High alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops,” he said and added tat security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress.

Sources said nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far as security agencies are trying to locate where the two drones came from and who are involved in this.

The latest intrusion comes a day after the country witnessed the first-ever drone attack on its territory, when two small UAVs dropped explosive devices on an IAF base in Jammu causing damage to the roof of a building and minor injuries to two personnel.

Sources told DH that a security high alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Army and Air Force stations to thwart any possible attacks.

Prima facie investigations conducted by security agencies have revealed the role of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits in the drone strikes.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 14, 2002, the Kaluchak military station was attacked by three armed terrorists from Pakistan. The trio first attacked a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus from Manali to Jammu and killed 7 people before entering the family quarters of the Army station and killing 23 persons, including 10 children, eight women and five Army men. The age of the children killed ranged from four to 10 years. 34 people were also injured in the deadly attack.