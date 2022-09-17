Article 370 abrogation has left deep scar on psyche of people in Jammu and Kashmir: Tarigami

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Saturday said abrogation of Article 370, which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has left a “deep scar” on the psyche of the people of the Union territory.

The Left party, as part of its nationwide protest programme, demonstrated at Press Colony here against price rise, unemployment, attacks on the working class, peasants, apple growers, and democratic rights of the people.

Holding placards, the demonstrators shouted slogans against the 'anti-people' and repressive policies of the BJP government.

Addressing the demonstrators, Tarigami questioned the government over its claims of job creation, investments and other promises in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He said all promises made by the central dispensation have “proved to be a mirage”.

“The graph of unemployment has shot up considerably and reached to the levels never seen before. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has pegged the unemployment rate for the last month in Jammu and Kashmir at 32.8 per cent, which is the second highest in the country.

"Lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to sheer uncertainty in the region, let alone development and creation of new job opportunities. Thousands of daily-wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers and others are denied wages for months together,” he said.