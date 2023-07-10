Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels, officials said. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat.
It will be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.
The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.
Also Read | 36 hours of incessant rains push Delhi to brink of floods
The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.
According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.
The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days