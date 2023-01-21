As ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters J&K, Congress rakes up revocation of Article 370

As 3750 kilometre long “Bharat Jodo Yatra” led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered into its last phase, the grand old party has raked up a fresh debate over revocation of Article 370 saying it was done in ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic’ way.

“Revocation of (special status of Jammu and Kashmir) Article 370 was done in an unconstitutional and undemocratic way because they (BJP) have the majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” The Congress party’s chief spokesperson and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to media persons in Kathua district where Gandhi led Yatra stayed for Friday night.

Also Read — Congress releases charge sheet against ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’ that serves select few

He said that there was no discussion on the bill and it was ‘forcefully’ passed, as the government ‘misused’ its power of absolute majority. “Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, which was degraded to union territory, and Congress is totally against this. We demand resumption of democratic process in J&K and the statehood status with dignity,” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also pointed out that special status was not limited to Jammu and Kashmir, as there are several states in the country which enjoy special status under Article 371 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tried to strike an emotional chord with the people of the Union Territory (UT) as he described his entry to “J&K - the land of his ancestors”, as a “return to his roots.”

Gandhi made these remarks as the yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur - the gateway to the UT on Friday evening. The yatra began in September from the southern tip of the country in Kanyakumari and has travelled about 3,400 km in 125 days. It will conclude at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar by hoisting of tri-color on January 30.

The former Congress president said that he was in J&K to share the agony of people here, to listen to their woes. “I know that you people have suffered a lot. Everyone is hurt. I will be blessed if I could share this suffering and this is the purpose behind this yatra,” he said.