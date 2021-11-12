At 0.7° Celsius, Srinagar records coldest night of season

At 0.7°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Due to clear night sky, the official said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during the next 3 to 4 days

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 12 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 13:32 ist
A view of Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Credit: PTI Photo

At 0.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far even as the Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

An official of the MeT department said at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday, Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

"Drass was the coldest in J&K and Ladakh at minus 12.6 as the minimum.

"Pahalgam had minus 3.4 and Gulmarg 0.6 as the minimum.

"Jammu had 11.8, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.6, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the night's lowest temperature".

Due to clear night sky, the official said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during the next 3 to 4 days.

