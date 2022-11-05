At least 10 shops gutted in fire on Mumbai's Fashion Street, nobody injured

At least 10 shops located on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.
"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes. The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.
