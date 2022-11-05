Shops gutted in fire on Mumbai's Fashion Street

At least 10 shops gutted in fire on Mumbai's Fashion Street, nobody injured

The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 05 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 16:44 ist
Firefighters douse a fire at Fashion Street in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 10 shops located on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes. The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
Maharashtra
Fire

What's Brewing

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

 