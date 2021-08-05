August 5 decision an attempt to erase J&K’s status as ‘disputed territory’: Hurriyat

On the second anniversary of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, a moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday termed the decision as “an attempt to erase its (J&K’s) status as a disputed territory.”

“We would like to draw the attention of the citizens of India and the world at large, that the present Indian government’s actions of August 5, 2019, has only complicated the dispute over the state of J&K further,” a spokesperson of the separatist group said in a statement.

He said the fresh complexities were illustrated by the fact that it ignited the flames along the Line of Actual Control (with China in Ladakh) “even as some measure of calm has been introduced along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

“It is worth pointing out that whereas before August 2019, New Delhi would argue that Kashmir was the main trouble spot in the state, today it is faced with four trouble spots of Leh, Kargil and Jammu as there is disaffection in these regions too,” the Hurriyat spokesperson claimed.

He said going forward, “the Hurriyat is convinced that the government of India must accept the need to address the Kashmir dispute, engage with those who truly represent the political will and aspirations of its people, and diffuse the building geopolitical pressures in the region along its northern and western borders.”

The separatist group urged the government of India to resume engagement with Islamabad and release all political prisoners “who were arrested arbitrarily or under draconian laws.”

Before August 5, 2019, most of the separatist organisations, including both factions of the Hurriyat, would issue statements almost daily in which they used to bash the government of India and its policies in Kashmir. The statements would get prominent space in local newspapers. However, after the abrogation of Article 370, local media has almost not carried any news related to the separatists.

The separatists too have found it difficult to issue statements or calls for a strike as most of their men are either in jail or are evading arrests. However, over the last few months, the moderate Hurriyat faction has started to issue some statements.