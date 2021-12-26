Ayodhya to be connected with waterways now

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh now plans to connect Ayodhya through waterways with other destinations.

A state government spokesman said: "Thousands of years ago, the princess of Ayodhya travelled to Korea through waterways. Taking a cue, the state government will now explore options to connect Ayodhya with waterways through the Saryu and Ghaghra rivers which flow through the temple town."

Reminiscing the relationship of Ayodhya with Korea, he said: "It is said that Suriratna, the princess of Korea, reached Ayodhya from Korea via the waterways from Ayodhya."

He said the new Ayodhya would have best roads, air, rail and waterways connectivity.

The Chief Minister, during the weekend, laid the foundation for government Ayurvedic College, along with 500 health wellness centres, and 50-bed AYUSH hospitals for six districts - Unnao, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Sambhal and Mirzapur and 50- bed Integrated AYUSH hospitals for Lucknow, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat.

Work was on to connect all Ayurvedic colleges of the state with the Ayurvedic University.

The Prime Minister will soon lay the foundation stone for international airport in Ayodhya, the spokesman said.

"Everyone's cooperation is needed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to develop Ayodhya as the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

