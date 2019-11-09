Ayodhya Verdict: Classes to remain closed in Jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday night said there will be no classes in the varsity on November.

Sources said it is a precautionary measure taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

"No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmiu_official," the varsity tweeted.

On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue