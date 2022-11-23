Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills parents, grandmother, sister

A 25-year-old drug-addict allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death in southwest Delhi's Palam days after returning from a rehabilitation centre, police said on Wednesday.

Keshav killed his entire family Tuesday night following a quarrel, officials said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms at their home with blood all over.

The deceased have been identified as grandmother Deewana Devi (75), father Dinesh (50), mother Darshana and sister Urvarshi (18).

As Keshav went on the stabbing spree, the screams of his family members alerted some relatives, who live in the same building, and neighbours.

The murders took place just days after news surfaced about the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker by his live-in partner Aftab Poonawala who cut her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various locations across Delhi.

According to a police officer, they received information around 10:30 pm Tuesday about a quarrel on the upper floor of a house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said when a police team reached there it found four members of the family dead.

The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

Primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurugram and left the job a month ago, police said.

Prima facie it seems the accused killed his family members following an argument, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with the Palam police station and further investigation is on, they said.

Keshav's relatives said they are shocked and completely devastated.

"I reached home from a shop around 9 last night. As I entered the house, my sister told me she heard Urvashi crying. When I went upstairs to enquire, Keshav did not entertain me saying it was a family matter and told me to leave," said Keshav's cousin Kuldeep who was the first person to get hold of the accused.

"When I was gathering some people in the neigbourhood to intervene, I spotted Keshav running downstairs. I managed to get hold of him and handed him over to the police," Kuldeep told PTI.

His cousin also said Keshav was a drug addict and was at a rehabilitation centre from where his mother recently brought him.

On November 2, Keshav had allegedly stolen batteries from the first floor and returned home last night to get some money. He was also in jail for sometime in connection with the ATM robbery case, Kulderp said.

Keshav's another cousin Rajneesh demanded the death penalty for Keshav.