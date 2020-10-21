Badrinath master plan worth Rs 424 crore proposed

A budget of Rs 424 crore has been proposed for the Badrinath master plan for beautification and up-gradation of facilities around the Himalayan temple.

Sharing the information at a meeting with locals to discuss the master plan on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said the proposed budget awaits the PMO's approval.

The master plan has been prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in such a way that the spiritual character of the temple township is retained while giving it a general facelift and up-gradation of facilities meant for pilgrims around the shrine, he said.

Jawalkar discussed the master plan with teerth purohits and traders of the area and tried to address their doubts.

To be implemented in three phases, the master plan includes beautification of the Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes near the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the first, expansion and renovation of temple premises and nearby areas in the second and construction of an "Astha Path" from Shesh Netra lake to the temple in the third, Jawalkar said.

The official also offered prayers at the temple and inspected areas not far from it including Narayan Parvat, Brahma Kapal, Taptkund and Bamani village.