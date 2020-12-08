Bharat Bandh: 10 key developments to know

The Bharat Bandh call by farmers gained support from the Opposition on Tuesday as they burnt effigies, blocked highways and disrupted traffic as a protest against Centre's three farm laws.

Security was beefed up across the country and mainly in the national capital with heavy police deployment at the Delhi borders to curb violence. Farmer leaders, however, had said that the emergency services would be exempted and appealed others not to force anyone to join the strike.

Ahead of the nationwide strike, the Union Ministry had issued an advisory directing the states to ensure law and order to be maintained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the protests across the country continue, here are 10 developments during the bandh:

1) Farmers stop trains in Maharashtra and Odisha: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws.

2) Highways blocked: A highway connecting Ahmedabad to Viramgam was blocked near Sanand by protesters from the Congress party who placed burning tyres on roads, causing a traffic jam. Another group of protesters blocked a national highway in Vadodara. In another incident, a highway connecting Bharuch and Dahej in Bharuch district was similarly blocked near Nandelav by protesters.

3) Anna Hazare sits on hunger-strike: Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding the repeal of the Centre's farm laws. Hazare also said that the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

4) Railway tracks/roads blocked: Supporters of the Congress and Left parties blocked railway tracks at several places and held sit-ins on roads in West Bengal. In Kolkata, CPI(M) activists along with SFI and DYFI members blocked roads in Lake Town, College Street, Jadavpur and Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing.

5) Shops shut: Shops and commercial establishments remained shut at many places in Punjab and other states. Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the nationwide strike.

6) Normal life hit: Normal life was affected in parts of Karnataka as farmers and workers hit the roads. Many organisations in the state have come in support of the bandh called by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene (Green Brigade).

7) Parties support bandh: In Bihar, railway tracks, highways and roads across were teeming with supporters of the bandh. RJD supporters and workers of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party fanned out to various parts of Patna, forcing shopkeepers to down their shutters and deflating tyres of vehicles plying on the roads.

8) Exams postponed: All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction were postponed. The revised schedule would be given in due course of time.

9) Widespread demonstrations: Demonstrations were held at several regions including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and neighbouring Puducherry in which farmers bodies and DMK's allies including the Congress, the CPI(M), CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part.

10) Section 144 imposed: Section 144 was imposed in all rural areas of Lucknow ahead of Bharat Bandh. The authorities have prohibited gatherings along with demonstrations, protests, or dharna in Uttar Pradesh's capital.

Apart from the ongoing protests, Aam Aadmi Party, earlier today released a statement saying the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police. However, Delhi Police refuted these claims.