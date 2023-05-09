Bilkis Bano case: SC directs publication of notices in local newspaper for convicts not served

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed publication of notices in local newspapers, including in Gujarati and English in order to serve its notices to the convicts in Bilkis Bano case, who remained unserved so far.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph, B V Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah deferred the hearing till July 11 on a barch of petitions against the remission granted to 11 convicts in the case of gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murders of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The bench directed the issuance of fresh notices to the convicts, who remained unserved, and also directed the publication of notices in local newspapers, including in Gujarati and English.

The court specifically directed that the date of July 11 for hearing should be published in the notices in the newspapers.

The bench noted this process will not allow any more wasting of the court's time and the hearing in the matter could proceed on the next date of hearing.

The court was informed some of the convicts could not be served the notice as they were unavailable at their homes and their mobile phones were not reachable.

Notably, Justice Joseph, who headed the bench, will superannuate on June 16 and May 19 would be his last working day, in view of summer vacation from May 20 till July 2.

The 11 men convicted in the case were released in August 15, 2022, by the Gujarat government under its remission policy as the convicts had completed 15 years in jail.

A batch of the petitions were filed against the release of 11 convicts, including the one filed by Bano.