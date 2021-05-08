BJP lawmaker recommends cow urine for 'treating' Covid-19, says he uses it

While experts are yet to find a cure for Covid-19, which has claimed millions of lives across the world, a BJP lawmaker has recommended use of cow urine to 'treat' the infection.

BJP legislator Surendra Singh, from Bairia assembly constituency in Ballia district, who is often in the news for his bizarre remarks, said that he himself 'drinks' cow urine daily.

"I want to share my experience with you (people).....I have been drinking cow urine daily on empty stomach....I meet so many people every day but see I am quite healthy," Singh was heard saying in a video, which has gone viral on social media platforms.

"Science has failed to provide a cure for Corona....people are dying...in such circumstances we should look to our ancestors, who have explained the medical benefits of cow urine....I am certain that regular use of urine can not only cure coronavirus but it can keep many other diseases at bay," he claimed.

The MLA is seen having a round yellowish thing in his hand, which he said, was turmeric.

On the off chance that direct sourcing is difficult, Singh recommended Patanjali's cow urine as an acceptable substitute. He also advised the consumption of roasted turmeric powder in order to maintain good health.

The MLA's advice for using his "magic cure" comes at a time, when as many as four legislators of his own party have died from Covid 19 in the past few days.

Despite dubious scientific and academic credentials for its medicinal properties, cow urine has had outspoken support from many corners in India, from practitioners of Ayurveda to political parties.

Experts, however, rubbished Singh's claims saying that the efficacy of cow urine in curing Covid 19 was yet to be tested and cautioned the people against using the same.

With PTI inputs