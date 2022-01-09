BJP minority cell offers prayer for PM at Muslim shrine

BJP minority cell offers prayer at Muslim shrine in Uttarakhand praying for Modi's long life

Piran Kaliyar Sharif is the dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint of Chishti Order, Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jan 09 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 22:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP's minority front on Sunday offered a 'chadar' in Piran Kaliyar Sharif praying for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent "lapses" in his security in Punjab.

Piran Kaliyar Sharif is the dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint of Chishti Order, Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari.

Pradesh BJP spokesman Shadab Shams, who went to the shrine to offer the 'chadar', said it was offered by the party's Alpasankhyak Morcha on behalf of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praying for the prime minister's long life and safety.

Also Read | BJP leaders pray for PM Modi's long life after security breach

"Detention of the prime minister's cavalcade on a flyover close to Pakistan border for around 20 minutes was a terrorist conspiracy. He is the flagbearer of the aspirations of 125 crore Indians and endangering his life like this in his own country is something absolutely unacceptable," Shams said.

The incident occasioned the offering at Piran Kaliyar, the BJP leader told PTI.

"We also prayed for a second term in office for the BJP and will revisit Piran Kaliyar along with Pushkar Singh Dhami again once the party is re-elected to power in Uttarakhand after the state assembly polls," he said.

