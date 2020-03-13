BJP MP once again does not introduce Uniform Civil Code Bill

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday remained absent for the second time in a month when his name was called in Rajya Sabha to introduce his controversial private members' bill seeking to kick-start the process of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), as Opposition MPs made it clear that they will not allow it.

As the bill was listed as the second item in the Revised List of Business for the Upper House, CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Elamaram Kareem submitted a letter to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requestion him not to allow the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2020, saying it will affect the religious sentiments of minorities.

Opposition MPs like Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and Javed Ali Khan (Samajwadi Party) also said they would oppose the introduction of the Bill and mobilise other members.

At 2:35 PM, Siva who was in the Chair called Meena's name after Congress' Abhishek Singhvi introduced his Animal Factory Farming (Regulation) Bill. However, Meena was not present in the House and Siva went ahead with the business.

On February 7 too, Meena's Bill was in the list but he did not introduce it even as he placed another bill seeking special finance assistance for Rajasthan. Then too, Meena was not present when his name was called to introduce the UCC Bill but entered the House soon after to introduce his second bill.

This had indicated that the BJP was attempting to keep the issue under the carpet for the time being despite the issue was among one of its highlights in its manifesto.

Meena's UCC Bill seeks set up a National Inspection and Investigation Committee for the preparation of UCC and its implementation throughout the country.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Meena said no government showed "proper will power" to implement the UCC because "the minorities, especially the Muslims believed that the UCC will lead to the violation of their personal laws".

"Under the UCC, a collection of laws will be prepared which will protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering the religion, which seems to be the need of the hour. In reality, this is the foundation stone of secularism. Such progressive reforms will not only help to end discrimination against women but also help in strengthening the secular structure and encourage integrity," the Bill, which is yet to be placed in the House, said.