BJP’s character ‘undemocratic’, be cautious of ways to affect UP polls: SP chief to party workers

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP’s character was "undemocratic" and alerted his party workers to "conspiracies" to affect the fairness of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

He was addressing district presidents of 403 assembly constituencies at party headquarters after reviewing organisational work and preparedness for the upcoming polls and activities of booth committees.

"The character of BJP is undemocratic and it can go to any level for grabbing power. Its conduct in the panchayat elections has been that of dictatorship. The BJP has done a heinous act (chirharan) of women in the panchyat polls," a statement quoted Yadav as saying.

He was apparently referring to two women workers of the Samajwadi Party with whom BJP activists had allegedly misbehaved during block panchayat chief elections in July.

"The party president also alerted party workers and office bearers to the conspiracies by the ruling BJP which may affect the fairness of the elections," the statement said.

Stating that BJP is a threat to democracy, the SP president alleged that the party did not do a single work in the interest of the people during its rule.

"Every section of the society is outraged. People are not ready to tolerate the BJP government any more. They want to get rid of the party.

“Everyone is impressed by the work done by the Samajwadi Party for the public interest during its regime and they want its government in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Yadav further said work on Purvanchal expressway was started under the party regime. He said Agra-Lucknow Expressway was built, many schemes were run in Bundelkhand, metro services were started in Lucknow, international level Ekana Stadium was built and 80 per cent of Saryu project was completed in the previous regime.

"BJP took five years to complete the remaining (20 per cent) work. The habit of the BJP is to only inaugurate and lay foundation stones of the previous regimes’ schemes.

“During the time of the Samajwadi government, the gas pipeline was laid from Jagdishpur to Haldia, and the fertiliser factory could run in Gorakhpur. The land for setting up AIIMS was also given by the Samajwadi government," he said.

The former chief minister said the saffron party cannot contest the elections on the issue of development as it had done nothing in this regard in the state.

He added that it was the responsibility of socialists to save the constitution, addng that "socialists and Ambedkarites now have to discharge their historical responsibility in this regard”.

"This election is to save the country. The SP is committed to development," he added.

At the end of the meeting, tributes were paid to Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu recently.

