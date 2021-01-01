BJP spreading hatred among people, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

BJP spreading hatred among people, SP Chief Akhilesh

  Jan 01 2021
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday charged the ruling BJP with spreading hatred among people.

The BJP does research in lies and spreads hatred among people, Akhilesh Yadav said addressing party workers who had come to extend greetings on the New Year at the party headquarters here.

The party workers will have to apprise people of the reality and tell them about achievements of the Samajwadi Party government, Yadav said.

The SP chief also accused the BJP of misleading farmers. The BJP government favours corporate houses and brought three controversial laws to harm farmers against which they are agitating, a party release quoting Yadav said.

Commenting on the 2022 assembly elections, Yadav claimed farmers, poor and the youth are uniting against the BJP and are with the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav also extended greetings on the occasion. He exhorted people to work for the victory of the party in 2022 elections. 

