BJP's Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of 'Kashmir Files'

BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's condemnation of The Kashmir Files to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler's regime.
The party's IT department head said, "For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what."
Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher react to IFFI jury head's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'
He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid's criticism of The Kashmir Files, a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.
Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar, propaganda film; inappropriate for IFFI: Jury head
Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston
Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast
Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador