Sambit Patra donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment

BJP's Sambit Patra donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 15:19 ist
Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who recovered from Covid-19 last month, donated plasma on Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have given party workers the mantra of 'seva bhav' (service). Inspired by it, I took blessings of our president J P Nadda and donated plasma today. Request all those who suffered from Covid and have regained fitness to donate plasma," Patra tweeted.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Plasma therapy aims at transfusing plasma (a component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered Covid-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients. Many state governments and hospitals have set up plasma banks.

Patra also posted pictures of his meeting with Nadda before going to donate plasma at a hospital.

The BJP spokesperson had contracted the virus a few weeks back and was hospitalised for some days at a private facility in Gurgaon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sambit Patra
BJP
plasma therapy
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 