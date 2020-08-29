Bodybuilder and celebrity fitness coach Satnam Khattra passes away at 31

Popular Jalandhar-based celebrity fitness coach, model and bodybuilder Satnam Khattra, 31, died of a heart attack on Saturday, according to reports.

He was once addicted to drugs but sobered up and was into physical fitness and bodybuilding for the past eight years, say reports.

His coach Rohit Khera announced the bodybuilder’s death on social media. Satnam’s fans were in awe of his dedication to fitness and he was widely popular among Punjab’s youth. His Instagram account has over 3,80,000 followers.

Reports quoting sources say that he was not keeping well for some time, and was holding online fitness classes during the Covid-19 lockdown. Satnam was reportedly planning to launch his own fitness brand.