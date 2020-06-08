Bois Locker Room case: Delhi Police files FIR after girl receives threats on social media

Bois Locker Room: Girl receives threats on social media

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

One of the girls who had shared screenshots of chats from Instagram group "Bois Locker Room" alleged that she was receiving threats and offensive messages on social media, following which the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered an FIR, officials said on Monday.

The Instagram group was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls on social media sites, according to police.

The girl lodged a complaint with the local police last week after she received "threats, obnoxious and offensive" messages on social media for posting about the "Bois Locker Room", the officials said.

The complaint was then transferred to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint from the girl. As per the complaint, she was threatened. She received obnoxious and offensive messages. The nature of content she received was threatening but primarily obnoxious in nature," the police officer said.

Police said they are in touch with the complainant.

Information about the Instagram group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Following this, the group started being called out on social media.

Police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures.

A case under relevant sections of the IT Act and the IPC was registered. During investigation, the admin of the Instagram group was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the case.

cybercrime
Delhi Police
Social media
bois locker room

