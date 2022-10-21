Bow to all brave policemen: Arvind Kejriwal

Bow to all brave policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government 'always takes care' of the families of such policemen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 13:29 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News
Police
Police Commemoration Day

What's Brewing

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

 