Bride to get Rs 51k in MP if groom takes selfie in loo

Take a selfie in the loo and get Rs 51,000 under a scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Madhya Pradesh government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna' to ensure that toilets are constructed in every household in the state, reported ANI.

According to the scheme, the brides from the economically backward section of the state will be eligible to receive Rs 51,000 if they prove that the groom's house has a toilet before the wedding. It is mandatory for the groom to take a selfie standing in the toilet in his house.

To avail the given amount, the applicants have to submit a form to the municipal corporation with two affidavits and a selfie of the groom inside the toilet. "The form is rejected and the couples are not allowed to get married in the 'sammelan' if the picture is not submitted," Mukhtar Hassan, who runs a welfare Samiti, told ANI.

However, some locals claimed that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February, reported ANI.

"Since February around 600-700 couples in the city alone have not received the money under the scheme," ANI quoted Hassan.

