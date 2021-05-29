BSP MLA demands Randeep Hooda's arrest over comments on Mayawati from 2012

BSP MLA demands Randeep Hooda's arrest for sexist joke

Senior BSP leader and MLA Umashankar Singh on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of actor Randeep Hooda over his alleged objectionable comments against party supremo Mayawati, after a video clip of him making the remarks nine years ago resurfaced.

"The BSP leader is revered by crores of people in the country and actor Randeep Hooda has hurt their sentiments by making such humiliating remarks," Singh told reporters here.

The MLA demanded strict action against the actor.

Hooda is presently facing a social media storm over the nine-year-old video in which he's seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

The 43-second clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. In the video Hooda cracks a joke, being castigated as casteist and sexist, and is seen laughing along with the audience.

