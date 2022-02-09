Parliament Live: There is an undeclared emergency, says Rajasthan CM on PM's attack on Congress

PM Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha attacked the Congress saying that democracy was not at its mercy and that dynastic politics was the biggest threat to the same. Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has not replied to his questions raised in Parliament but attacked the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru because the BJP is scared that his party tells the truth. Stay tuned for updates.
There is an undeclared emergency, says Rajasthan CM on PM's Cong attack
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress, accusing the party of using Parliament for political gains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday responded, saying that there is an undeclared emergency in the country.
In a conversation with the media after the Congress' 'Chintan Shivir', Gehlot said, "Today there is an undeclared emergency in the country. Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani himself was hinted as soon as the Modi government was formed and he came under pressure from the RSS and had to keep quiet."
He added, "Why and under what circumstances did the emergency happen? In fact, after it, out government collapsed, everyone knows about it, what is the point of speaking about it now?"
'Be my guest' if you like to abuse Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not replied to his questions raised in Parliament but attacked the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru because the BJP is scared that his party tells the truth.
“If you like to abuse the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru, be my guest,” Rahul told reporters in Parliament House, hours after Modi targeted the Congress and country’s first Prime Minister Nehru in Rajya Sabha.
No Zero Hour and Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Friday
There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the last day of first leg of Budget Session. This is to enable completion of general discussion on Budget 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the debate on Friday