Bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh, 18 passengers injured

At least 18 passengers were injured when a double-decker bus overturned near Jumka trisection in Rauja area here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when the bus was going to Patiala in Punjab from Ambedkar Nagar, SHO, Rauja, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe