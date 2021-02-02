Bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh, 18 passengers injured

Bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh, 18 passengers injured

The injured have been admitted to a hospital

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Feb 02 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 13:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 18 passengers were injured when a double-decker bus overturned near Jumka trisection in Rauja area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the bus was going to Patiala in Punjab from Ambedkar Nagar, SHO, Rauja, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Bus accident

What's Brewing

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

What GameStop is really worth

What GameStop is really worth

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

 