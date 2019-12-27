CAA protests: Internet suspended in parts of UP

Internet services were suspended in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure amid protests against the contentious citizenship law, officials said.

The services have been suspended in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Shamli and will be resumed on Friday evening, administration and police officials of these districts told PTI.

In Agra, internet services will be suspended from 8 am till 6 pm on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ravi Kumar said.

In Bulandshahr, the services were shut at 5 pm on Thursday and will be resumed on Saturday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

Meanwhile, police and administration in all these districts and elsewhere in the region are on alert.

Police officials carried out flag march and reached out to community leaders and citizens, interacting with them and distributing pamphlets in a bid to quell any misconceptions about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Violent protests had unfolded in parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, leaving at least 19 people dead and dozens, including policemen, injured.