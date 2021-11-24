Cabinet clears bill to repeal 3 controversial farm laws

The new Bill will now be introduced in Parliament for passage in the upcoming Winter session beginning November 29

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:36 ist
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers.

This was announced by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur said the Cabinet completed the formality of approving the repeal of three laws, as announced by the Prime Minister on November 19.

The new Bill will now be introduced in Parliament for passage in the upcoming Winter session beginning November 29.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.

Union Cabinet
Anurag Thakur
India News
farm laws
farmers

