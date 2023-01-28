CBI books imposter posing as IAS officer in PMO

The federal agency acted on a complaint from Assistant Director in PMO Anil Kumar Sharma, officials said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 22:27 ist
Representative image. credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI has registered a case against one Ankit Kumar Singh for allegedly impersonating a secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handling the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and seeking favours from senior government officials.

The federal agency acted on a complaint from Assistant Director in PMO Anil Kumar Sharma, officials said.

The case has been handed over to the CBI's Special Crime unit, headed by Joint Director Viplav Kumar Choudhry, who was awarded the President Police Medal for distinguished service on Republic Day, they added.

In its complaint, Sharma has accused Singh of claiming himself to be Dinesh Rao, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, and posted as a secretary in the PMO who looks after Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh.

"His mobile number is 9454008098 and he is learnt to have contacted Prabhu Narayan Singh, District Magistrate, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, seeking favours for 'his constituency'. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation as a PMO official since no official by this name is posted in this office," Sharma said.

