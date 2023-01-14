CBI raids Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi LG VK Saxena

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 20:52 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI on Saturday conducted "searches" at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy, Delhi government sources said.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.

Delhi government sources said that the CBI team was conducting searches at Sisodia's office at Delhi Secretariat.

"The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, made enquiries against me at my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done nothing wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Delhi's children," Sisodia tweeted.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The agency registered a case against several persons including Sisodia. The CBI had also questioned the AAP leader in connection with the case for several hours besides conducting raids at his official residence.

