Centre decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavyapath'

Centre to rename Delhi's Rajpath as 'Kartavyapath'

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British rule

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 20:00 ist
A view of the Rajpath. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

Rajpath
Central Vista
India News

