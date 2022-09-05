Centre decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavyapath'

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.
Read | Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open to the public next week
NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said.
"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.
Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge
Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss
New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon
India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains
Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection
In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds