'Centre trying to create fear psychosis in Kashmir'

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Sunday accused the Centre of "trying to create fear psychosis" among the masses and asked it to take concrete steps for resolving the Kashmir issue.

The chief of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) said the BJP-led Union government should stop "experimenting" in the state and respond to rumours about the deployment of additional forces here.

"The government should respond to rumours being spread not only by various quarters but also by government officials over the deployment of additional forces and intentions of the Centre.

"New Delhi should stop experimenting in Jammu and Kashmir and take concrete steps for the resolution of Kashmir issue," Rashid told reporters here.

The former MLA from Langate Assembly segment alleged that the Centre is "trying to create fear psychosis among the masses" and cautioned it against fiddling with Article 35-A or Article 370.

Both these provisions are not concessions to the people of the state, but are a part of various commitments and constitutional guarantees given to Kashmiris by the Centre, Rashid said.

"It is unfortunate that rather finding a permanent solution to the 70-year-long issue, the Centre is playing with fire," he said.

If the rumour that additional troops have been sent to Kashmir to deal with law and order issues is true, then what about the government's "tall claims" of peace returning in the Valley and decline in militancy, Rashid posed.