Change in land use without compromising green area in Central Vista, Centre tells SC

The Centre has maintained before the Supreme Court that the Delhi Development Authority took a holistic view and approved the change of land use in Central Vista Project without compromising with green area, built heritage, transport infrastructure and for better utilisation of the spaces.

The government defended its notification for change in land use in saying the area in question was being used for government offices for 90 years and loss of greenery will be compensated.

An affidavit filed by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said the area was currently being used as government offices of the Ministry of Defence for almost 90 years now and no recreational activity, neighbourhood play area, existed as per actual ground conditions.

However, CPWD said, considering the overall public purpose of the Central Vista and the vision behind it, the government had, in fact, increased various public areas for the purpose of recreation, public amenities, over and above the existing ones, for the larger benefit of the public.

For example, north and south blocks, which covered nearly 27 acres, were proposed to be converted into national museums showcasing 'India in making' prehistoric to present date.

"In addition, nearly 118 hectare of land on the Eastern and Western Bank of River Yamuna near Akshardham Temple ... and near IP Thermal Power Station on Western Bank is being developed as AMRUT Biodiversity Park to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence," it said.

On Friday, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar allowed petitioner Rajeev Suri to respond to the Union government's stand and put his petition for consideration on November 16.

On October 25, the court asked Centre to respond to the plea challenging the land use in Central Vista project.

The plea claimed the notification issued on October 28, 2020, notifying the change in land use, would deprive residents of Delhi, a vast chunk of highly treasured open and green space in Central Vistaarea available for social and recreational activity.

Responding to the plea, the government said, "the Central VistaDevelopment/ Redevelopment Master Plan has been proposed to meet the present and future needs of space for the Parliament, Ministries/Departments; providing world class public space for interactions, recreation, better public facilities, amenities, parking, vending areas, facilities for conduct of national festivals and to infuse synergy and efficiency by integration of all the buildings of Common Central."

Taking a holistic view and complying with Master Plan of Delhi-2021 provisions, the Delhi Development Authority has approved the change of land use without compromising with green area, built heritage, transport infrastructure, better utilisation of the spaces, it added.

