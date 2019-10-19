Changes in India brought peace to its citizens: Trivedi

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday that the changes in the country which took place in the past few years have brought peace to its citizens.

Speaking at 'The Jaipur Dialogues', a three-day-long event which started on Saturday, featuring speakers from different fields such as journalism, academia and politics, Trivedi said that it is a matter of pride, the way India has grown strongly in the international scene and it has resulted in giving sleepless nights to several neighbouring countries.

The BJP leader said that zero was invented from the Vedas and it is everyone’s duty to acquaint the new generation with culture, values and literature for their holistic development.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who inaugurated the event, said that apart from materialistic pleasures, the spiritual realization is the greatest religion.

“The culture of positivity and mutual harmony has shaped India’s identity in the world,” said Mishra while speaking at the event.

Mishra extensively spoke on Mahatma Gandhi and Deendayal Upadhyay and said that it is India’s idea of peaceful coexistence, mutual harmony and cooperation, which are the greatest strengths of the country.

More than three dozen speakers from different countries are taking part in the event, which was inaugurated on Saturday.

Some of the speakers who will take the stage on Sunday include Shefali Vaidya, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Abhinav Prakash, Dr CK Raju and Sunil Sharma.