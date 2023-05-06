Liqour 'scam': ED arrests Raipur mayor's kin in C'garh

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'

In a security escort of the CRPF, he was produced before a court in Raipur for seeking his further custody, officials said

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • May 06 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 16:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar's elder brother Anwar in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, official sources said.

Aijaz Dhebar, 47, is a ruling party mayor in the Congress-ruled state.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Narayanpur

His elder brother Anwar, who runs a liquor business, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a Raipur hotel in the morning, the sources said.

In a security escort of the CRPF, he was produced before a court in Raipur for seeking his further custody, they said.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department chargesheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, the sources said.

The ED, sometime back, had conducted searches in this case in Chhattisgarh and some other locations.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chhattisgarh
ED
Enforcement Directorate
PMLA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 