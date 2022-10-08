Mentally ill man thrashed over child lifting suspicion

Chhattisgarh: Mentally-ill man thrashed by mob on suspicion of being child lifter; three held

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening

PTI
PTI, Durg,
  • Oct 08 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A mentally-challenged man was allegedly beaten up by a mob on the suspicion of being a child lifter in a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Saturday. The victim, however, did not suffer injuries in the incident and was saved in time by the police, who later shifted him to a Bilaspur-based government hospital for mentally-challenged people, they said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening in Khopli village under Utai police station limits, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. Some women and children raised suspicion after watching the victim for the first time in the village, following which local villagers started assaulting him, he said.

Also Read: Raid on Ganja field: Police officer critically injured in mob attack

"As the police were already informed that a man who appeared to be mentally-unstable was roaming the area, a team of cops reached the spot and rescued him," he said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed that he did not have any injury marks. After that, with the permission of Executive Magistrate, the victim was shifted to Bilaspur's Sendri hospital for mental illness treatment, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and three residents of Khopli identified as Bhola Chandrakar (37), Vikas Banjare (20) and Karan Narang (30) were arrested for allegedly assaulting him, Pallava said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Child-kidnapping gang rumour leads to mob violence; Goa DGP issues clarification

The incident took place two days after three men dressed like sadhus were beaten up by a mob in the district's Charoda town on Wednesday after people suspected them to be members of a gang involved in abducting children.

As many as 14 persons have been arrested in connection with that incident. Durg police have appealed to people not to react to rumours of child-lifting in a violent way. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mob attack
Kidnapping
Chhattisgarh

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 