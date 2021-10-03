Civilian succumbs to injuries in militant attack in J&K

Civilian injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir succumbs to injuries

Militants shot at and injured Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo at about 8 pm at SD Colony Batamaloo on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 03 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 12:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A civilian, who was shot at by militants in Batamaloo area of the city here, succumbed to injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Militants shot at and injured Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo at about 8 pm at SD Colony Batamaloo on Saturday.

Dar (45) received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital during the night, the officials said.

Dar was the second person killed by militants in the city here on Saturday.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, at Karan Nagar. 

