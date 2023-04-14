Clash among students in Amity University, 5 suspended

A clash took place among students of Amity University in a class, following which five students have been suspended.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The fight continued despite the presence of a woman teacher in the class.
According to the police, the fight broke out over a seat between a student identified as Ankush Chaprana and other students.
Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Chaprana and action will be taken after further investigation.
According to a statement from the university, five students have been suspended and their parents have also been called to the university.
