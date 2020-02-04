Class 10 student commits suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide here following an altercation with his family members, police said on Tuesday.
The class 10 student ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Subhash Nagar locality under New Mandi Police Station area on Monday evening.
According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, the body has been sent for postmortem examination.
