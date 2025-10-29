Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Detained Louvre heist suspects have partially recognised involvement, says prosecutor

Four hooded thieves made off with the jewels after breaking into the Louvre on the morning of October 19, exposing security lapses at the world's most-visited museum.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 16:43 IST
World newsCrimetheftLouvre Pyramid

Follow us on :

Follow Us