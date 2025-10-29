<p>Paris: The two men arrested in relation with the Louvre heist are suspected of being the pair who broke into the museum's Apollon gallery and stole priceless jewels, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said at a news conference on Wednesday.</p><p>The two men have partially recognised their involvement in the heist, she said.</p><p>Four hooded thieves made off with the jewels after breaking into the Louvre on the morning of October 19, exposing security lapses at the world's most-visited museum.</p>.Two suspects in Louvre heist case arrested by French police, report says.<p>The prosecutor also said that the jewels had not been retrieved at this point. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)</p>