CM Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt

CM Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt, lynching

The chief minister is expected to meet senior police and administration officials in the city

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Dec 19 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:31 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there.

The chief minister is expected to meet senior police and administration officials in the city.

Also read: Golden Temple lynching: Dark days could revisit Punjab

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab
Sacrilege in Punjab
Lynching

Related videos

What's Brewing

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 