CM Yogi Adityanath bans cattle fairs in Uttar Pradesh as lumpy skin disease spreads

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered suspension of all cattle fairs in view of the increasing number of cases of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) till the situation returns to normal.

A special vaccination drive will also be carried out to vaccinate cattle against the LSD.

Sources in the state government said that the chief minister would be closely monitoring such cases from now onwards and was likely to review such cases in the near future.

CM Adityanath on Tuesday said since several cattle had died due to the virus in other states, Uttar Pradesh would have to work to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Interstate transport of cattle should be stopped immediately till further notice. Those who rear cattle should be informed about the symptoms and treatment for this virus. Unnecessary entry of people in cow shelters should also be stopped immediately," he said.

To ensure availability of the vaccine, the department of animal husbandry has been asked to coordinate with the Centre.

Since the virus is spread through flies and mosquitoes, the departments of rural and urban development, and animal husbandry should work together to ensure proper sanitation. If any infected cattle die, it should be cremated as per the medical protocol.

Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairy development, Rajneesh Dubey said orders have been issued to set up dedicated vet centres in affected districts. A 24x7 control room has been set up at animal husbandry directorate which can be reached by dairy and livestock owners through dedicated phone lines.

"Around 15 districts have reported instances of the LSD," he said, adding that instances are higher in western Uttar Pradesh region.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to restrict movement of cattle and cows from Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh into the state.