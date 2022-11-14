Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient, Institute initiates probe

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The AIIMS administration in New Delhi initiated a probe on Monday into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the premier institute.

He claimed that a cockroach was found in the 'daal' served to a four-year old.

"Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief," the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet. 

Following the tweet, official sources said, "Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter."

