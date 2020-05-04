Col Ashutosh Sharma's mortal remains arrive in Jaipur

The mortal remains of Army officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in Kashmir in an encounter with terrorists, arrived here by a special aircraft on Monday.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The mortal remains were taken to the military hospital, Jaipur in a decorated army truck.

"The wreath laying ceremony and paying of last respects will be held at 61 Cavalry location, Jaipur Military Station on Tuesday morning," the spokesperson said.

Colonel Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.