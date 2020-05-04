Col Ashutosh Sharma's mortal remains arrive in Jaipur

Col Ashutosh Sharma's mortal remains arrive in Jaipur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 04 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 19:16 ist
A coffin containing the mortal remains of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in the Handwara encounter late Saturday, arrives at the airport, in Jaipur, Monday, May 4, 2020. Two senior army officers, a colonel and a major, were among five security personnel martyred in the encounter. (PTI Photo)

The mortal remains of Army officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in Kashmir in an encounter with terrorists, arrived here by a special aircraft on Monday.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The mortal remains were taken to the military hospital, Jaipur in a decorated army truck.

"The wreath laying ceremony and paying of last respects will be held at 61 Cavalry location, Jaipur Military Station on Tuesday morning," the spokesperson said.

Colonel Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Kashmir

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 