Cold days to continue in Delhi, says IMD

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 18 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 11:17 ist
A man sips a cup of tea during a cold winter morning in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP

Delhi is likely to record another "severe" cold day on Friday as frosty winds from snow-covered Western Himalayas continue to sweep the national capital, the India Meteorological Department said.Cold days

The city had recorded a "severe" cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The Palam weather station registered a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

"Cold wave" conditions are predicted in Delhi on Saturday and the cold spell is likely to continue till Monday, the IMD said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

Delhi
Cold Wave
India

