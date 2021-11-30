Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir as minimum temperature dips further

The cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped further at most places in the valley, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night -- down from minus 1.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius while the temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till December 3.

A weak western disturbance is likely to hit the region on the weekend, the officials said, adding precipitation will end the dry spell of weather in the Valley.

The wintry conditions in the Valley set-in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December.

'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

