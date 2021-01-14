Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave sweeps Punjab and Haryana; Narnaul shudders at 1.8 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 3.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 14 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 15:32 ist
People travel on a tractor trolly amid low visibility due to dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions on Thursday with Narnaul being the coldest place.

Narnaul in Haryana shivered at 1.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold wave conditions at 3.1, 3.7 and 4 degrees Celsius, up to three notches below normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa braved the chill at 3.8, 4.3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 3.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala registered their minimums at 6.5, 4.8 and 5.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were 2.5, 2.1, 4.2, 3.6, 5 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana in the morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Haryana
Cold Wave
India Meteorological Departmenta

What's Brewing

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 