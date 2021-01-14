Cold wave sweeps Punjab and Haryana; Narnaul shudders at 1.8 degrees Celsius

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions on Thursday with Narnaul being the coldest place.

Narnaul in Haryana shivered at 1.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold wave conditions at 3.1, 3.7 and 4 degrees Celsius, up to three notches below normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa braved the chill at 3.8, 4.3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 3.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala registered their minimums at 6.5, 4.8 and 5.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were 2.5, 2.1, 4.2, 3.6, 5 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana in the morning.